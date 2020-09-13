Elizabeth Ross Bare Continued...



In the years after overcoming breast cancer, the stress of daily prosecutorial work, especially in the emotionally charged juvenile court setting, proved too much for Betsy. First taking disability leave and then transitioning to a service retirement, Betsy left legal work in 2004. John moved to a new job in Atlanta, which provided for more time with Betsy in Concord.



Betsy, for the first time in her adult life, could pick and choose how to spend her time. She increased visits to her father, who would pass away in May 2006 at the same hospital where Betsy would eventually spend her last days. Betsy and her father enjoyed attending UNC's continuing education seminars on the arts and humanities. Betsy's favorite travel destinations included Solvang, San Francisco, Sausalito, Boston and New Orleans. Whenever possible, she sought out restaurants her father had enjoyed on his visits many years prior. In San Francisco, it was dinner at Julius' Castle. In Boston, it was lunch at Jacob Wirth.



In retirement, Betsy returned to competitive bridge games organized through the American Contract Bridge League. She re-connected with a network of bridge friends she had known previous immersions into competition. She quickly began accruing points toward her goal of Life Master. Playing primarily in Salisbury and Charlotte, with occasional tournaments in Gatlinburg, Betsy teamed up with her long-time bridge partner, Hap Neuffer, to compete. Betsy surpassed the A.C.B.L. Life Master goal and in 2009 was certified as a Bronze Life Master.



Outside of bridge competition, Betsy completed a training course in conducting oral histories and volunteered for the Concord Historical Society and The Concord Museum. Betsy spent time in Chicago with her daughter's family. On her Chicago visits, she made reservations, at the Brauhaus in Lincoln Square, for her favorite German dishes and the chance to dance to the oompah band. On her last visit, she cheered on her children, niece and grandchildren, as they danced at the Brauhaus. For granddaughters, Caroline and Anna Adair, Betsy recorded herself reading the children's story "All the Ways I Love You" (by Theresa Trinder), to be presented to the girls upon Betsy's passing.



Betsy challenged herself with new needlepoint designs and always had two or three projects going at once. She acquired a violin, determined to learn to play an instrument that fascinated her since childhood. Betsy began rescuing dogs, often from area shelters, but in one case performing a roadside rescue to bring an injured collie home to heal and live. Betsy encountered the dog in a ditch as she was leaving a bridge game and named the dog Audrey, in honor of the bridge teacher, Audrey Grant.



Betsy continued her lifetime commitment personal growth. Betsy coped with chronic disease by focusing on the nurturing relationships in her life and by experimenting with acupuncture, eastern medicine and all types of touch therapy. Over the past decade, Betsy developed a close relationship with Charlotte hypnotherapist, Kathryn Shearer. Betsy continued to use hypnosis to treat chronic pain through the final weeks of her life. Caregiver, Brenda Morgan, provided love and support and enabled Betsy to continue to live at home.



Betsy devoted uncommon energy to decorating the home she and John purchased off of South Union St., on Hillcrest Ave. She kept files on every detailed change and upgrade. This particular house had been the home of a childhood of friend of Betsy's, and it had been a place of refuge after losing her mother when Betsy was 12 years old. In describing how much she wanted to buy this specific house, Betsy told her husband this would be the last house she would ever own. This was a bold prediction, given that Betsy made a hobby of visiting open houses and talking her way into touring homes of interest that were not on the market. In one instance, she won entry to tour a house she had admired since her youth and, in exchange for the access, performed an impromptu seance to identify the ghost of a previous resident and explain to the current homeowners how to adjust a window so as to let the ghost come and go freely. From week to week, Betsy always seemed to point to a new house that would address all of her space requirements. In the end, she always chose to remain on Hillcrest. In one of her last conversations with family, Betsy described her plans to install custom shutters in the downstairs windows.



Betsy was fearless in the pursuit of joy. Whenever she encountered a patch of clover, she would sit down in the grass to hunt for the four-leaf clover that she was convinced was there for her. In New Orleans, Betsy visited a series of the city's finest restaurants one night, starting with Brennan's, to sample the bread pudding at each one. Her favorite car was a convertible Toyota she purchased one day in 1988. It was a sunny day in eastern North Carolina, and she stopped by the Toyota dealership in Greenville and made the ragtop an impulse purchase so she could drive it off the lot that day. She kept a collection of music tapes in the car, ranging from classical to outlaw country. She would sing along with Gilbert & Sullivan as easily as David Allan Coe.



As her health failed in recent years, Betsy found a favorite physical therapist, Ashton Harrington, at Atrium Health Cabarrus Rehabilitation. The aquatics were most effective. Betsy looked forward to regular trips to Saluda, Blowing Rock and Chapel Hill. Betsy and John frequently spent her birthday and the Christmas and New Year's holidays in Chapel Hill. From the Carolina Inn, they had easy access to family members in the region and even easier access to Crook's Corner for Bill Smith's Hoppin' John and banana pudding. Crook's competed with hotel room service for Betsy's favoring dining experiences.



At one of Betsy's last nights on the town in Chapel Hill, in summer 2019, she attended a performance at Imbibe, where John read selections from his forthcoming novel and Don Dixon performed songs from the album, Lassie James Songbook Vol. I, inspired by the book's characters. "Do You Like to Slow Dance?" was the song Betsy liked most of all.Betsy had a love-hate relationship with technology. She opted out of email, nearly completely, and passed away with close to 8,000 unread emails, demonstrating to the world that a well-managed in-box is not the secret to happiness. She used Facebook to keep track of old friends and extended family, and she took extra time to send notes of support to anyone she knew who was suffering. She marveled at the political hostility on social media and enjoyed posting points of view that she knew would stimulate outrage among those she believed to be unhinged. To the end, Betsy preferred personal connections with her friends and family. During the quarantine, when personal contact was not possible, she was fond of weekly Zoom calls with family members.



