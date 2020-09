Lita Cheyenne CarpenterApril 1, 2000 - September 9, 2020Lita Cheyenne Carpenter, 20, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Atrium Health – Cabarrus.Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m., today (Sunday, Sept. 13), at Sunset Cemetery, in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 3 p.m., today (Sunday, Sept 13), at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Masks are requested.Lita was born April 1, 2000, in Cabarrus County, daughter of James Carpenter and Rhonda Cranford Carpenter. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Clifford and Minnie Ruth Cranford and a brother, Jesse Sanders.She is survived by children, Kaius Winston and Kieva Carpenter; father, James Carpenter; mother, Rhonda Carpenter; and stepfather, Rob Bozeman; brothers, Matthew Sanders, Vincent Carpenter, Jerod Carpenter, Roby Bozeman and Shane Bozeman; sister, Leanna Bozeman; grandparents, Gary and Lilly Bare, Sharon Perez; Nana and Papa, Kathleen and Robert Bozeman; and boyfriend, Donavan Shaw.