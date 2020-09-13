Margaret Louise Carrington RossApril 22, 1942 - September 8, 2020Margaret Louise Carrington Ross, 78, of Central Dr., in Concord, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at her residence.Margaret was born April 22, 1942, in Cabarrus County, to the late Ralph Rufus Carrington and the late Maggie Louise Carr Carrington. She was formerly employed as an accountant with Cannon Mills. She was the first black female to work in the office, and also worked for Civil Rights Attorney, Julius Chambers.Margaret was a member of Rock Hill AME Zion Church where she formerly served as Church Secretary and a Deaconess. She also was a member of the Trustee Board and sang in the Choir.Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Rock Hill AME Zion Church, 3620 Rock Hill Church Rd., in Concord. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will in the church cemetery will follow.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest Eugene Ross.Those left to cherish her loving memory include her daughter, Lynitta Thomas Watson (Bruce) of Stone Mountain, Ga.; two grandsons, Antonio Thomas Jr. (Candace) of Ellenwood, Ga., and Bryce Thomas (Atrice) of Hapeville, Ga.; sister, Phyllis Black of Concord; two brothers, Randell Carrington Sr. (Carrie) of Concord and Kenneth W. Carrington Sr. (Diane) of Homestead, Fla.; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.Due to COVID-19, Masks must be worn to all services.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.