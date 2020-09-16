Thomas Lee CagleFebruary 24, 1929 - September 12, 2020Thomas Lee Cagle, 91, of St. Andrews Assisted Living in Concord, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.A graveside service to honor Mr. Cagle's life was held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord with the Rev. Keith Copeland officiating.Mr. Cagle was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Cabarrus County, the son of the late William Archie Cagle and Bertie Linker Cagle. He was a native of Cabarrus County educated in the Cabarrus County Schools, and lifelong resident. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division serving during the Korean War. He retired from Johnson Motor Lines. Thomas was a loving husband of 53 years, father and grandfather.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lambert Cagle; grandson, Bryan T. Kidd; and brothers, Clarence W., John W., and Robert Howard Cagle.He is survived by his daughters, Janice C. Kidd and husband, Tim, Lisa McKinnon and husband, Darrell both of Concord; grandson, Derek J. Taylor and wife, Carrie, of Locust; stepgrandsons, Alex McKinnon and wife, Sarah, of Concord, Seth McKinnon and Amanda of Alexandria; and great-grandsons, Jaxon and Eli Taylor.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Court SW, Concord, NC 28025.Whitley's Funeral Home