1/1
Thomas Lee Cagle
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Lee Cagle

February 24, 1929 - September 12, 2020

Thomas Lee Cagle, 91, of St. Andrews Assisted Living in Concord, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A graveside service to honor Mr. Cagle's life was held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord with the Rev. Keith Copeland officiating.

Mr. Cagle was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Cabarrus County, the son of the late William Archie Cagle and Bertie Linker Cagle. He was a native of Cabarrus County educated in the Cabarrus County Schools, and lifelong resident. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division serving during the Korean War. He retired from Johnson Motor Lines. Thomas was a loving husband of 53 years, father and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lambert Cagle; grandson, Bryan T. Kidd; and brothers, Clarence W., John W., and Robert Howard Cagle.

He is survived by his daughters, Janice C. Kidd and husband, Tim, Lisa McKinnon and husband, Darrell both of Concord; grandson, Derek J. Taylor and wife, Carrie, of Locust; stepgrandsons, Alex McKinnon and wife, Sarah, of Concord, Seth McKinnon and Amanda of Alexandria; and great-grandsons, Jaxon and Eli Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Court SW, Concord, NC 28025.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Thomas Lee Cagle. Our Heavenly Father will comfort and strengthen you, as you mourn the loss of your loved one
(Matthew5:4)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved