It’s just so hard to believe we’ve lost you! What an amazing heart and soul you truly had! I know someday we’ll see you again and we’ll get to have that family reunion. Until then, I know that Heaven is rejoicing in your presence. For Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel, from the inside out. We love you and will miss you tremendously! ~ love, Tiff, Caleb, & LiLi

Tiffany Steelman

Family