Sherry Renee LunsfordMiss Sherry Renee Lunsford, 49, unexpectedly passed away due to natural causes, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis.Due to COVID-19 and family health concerns, the immediate family and friends will be at the home of her father, David Lunsford, from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19.Sherry was born Aug. 26, 1971, in Concord. She was a daughter of David Luther Lunsford of Kannapolis and the late Rachel Steelman Lunsford. She was a 1990 graduate of South Rowan High School. She was employed with Atrium Health in the corporate office in Charlotte.In addition to her father, she is survived by sister, Lisa Lunsford-Drouin and husband, Matt, of Indian Land, S.C.; brother, Sonny Lunsford and wife, Stacy, of Mooresville; niece, Kristi Brawley and husband, Shawn; two nephews, Austin Lunsford and Drake Drouin; and two great-nephews, Lawson and Macon Brawley.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory