Sherry Renee Lunsford
1971 - 2020
Sherry Renee Lunsford

Miss Sherry Renee Lunsford, 49, unexpectedly passed away due to natural causes, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis.

Due to COVID-19 and family health concerns, the immediate family and friends will be at the home of her father, David Lunsford, from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19.

Sherry was born Aug. 26, 1971, in Concord. She was a daughter of David Luther Lunsford of Kannapolis and the late Rachel Steelman Lunsford. She was a 1990 graduate of South Rowan High School. She was employed with Atrium Health in the corporate office in Charlotte.

In addition to her father, she is survived by sister, Lisa Lunsford-Drouin and husband, Matt, of Indian Land, S.C.; brother, Sonny Lunsford and wife, Stacy, of Mooresville; niece, Kristi Brawley and husband, Shawn; two nephews, Austin Lunsford and Drake Drouin; and two great-nephews, Lawson and Macon Brawley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 15, 2020
David and family and am so sorry to see this. Just know all of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Tim Goodman
September 15, 2020
It’s just so hard to believe we’ve lost you! What an amazing heart and soul you truly had! I know someday we’ll see you again and we’ll get to have that family reunion. Until then, I know that Heaven is rejoicing in your presence. For Heaven has gained a beautiful Angel, from the inside out. We love you and will miss you tremendously! ~ love, Tiff, Caleb, & LiLi
Tiffany Steelman
Family
