Maureen NunnApril 14, 1955 - September 12, 2020Mrs. Maureen Nunn, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.Maureen was born April 14, 1955, in Middlesex County, Mass., to the late Raymond Francis Rung Jr. and Georgia Elizabeth Pechal Rung.Maureen was raised in Cuba, N.Y. She met and married her husband in Cuba, N.Y., and spent many years building a wonderful life there before moving to North Carolina. She had many friends within the community. Those within the community that were close to Maureen along with the town of Cuba, N.Y., held a special place within her heart. She worked for Acme Electric for 25 years in Cuba, N.Y., before moving to North Carolina. Upon moving to North Carolina, she worked at Ingersoll-Rand as a payroll coordinator. She left Ingersoll-Rand and spent the rest of her time at home with her family.Maureen is survived by her husband, Ronald G. Nunn; daughter, Nicole Nunn (Daniel Rimer) of Salisbury; stepsons, Jason Nunn (Melanie Hapeman) of Kannapolis, and Tim Nunn of Rochester, N.Y.; sisters, Catherine Guilford (Dale) of Phoenix, Ariz., and Carol Faircloth (Jerry) of Oxford; grandchildren, William Nunn, Ethan Nunn, Lucas Nunn, and Jack Nunn; many nieces and nephews; and beloved pets, "Stella" and "Boog".No services are planned at his time.Maureen loved her pets and animals in general and wished that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Splashpaw Foundation, 222 Church St. N.E., Concord, NC 28025. Your donations would help provide vet-referred financial assistance towards deserving pet owners and would also help with financial assistance towards treatment for kids with cancer.Wilkinson Funeral Home