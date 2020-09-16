1/1
Libby Jeneanne Guffey
1935 - 2020
1/1
Libby Jeneanne Guffey

July 15, 1935 - September 13, 2020

Libby Jeneanne Guffey, 85, of Harrisburg, passed peacefully at home Sunday morning, Sept. 13, 2020, after succumbing to dementia.

She was born July 15, 1935, in Chesnee, S.C., daughter of the late Grady Collins and the late Ruby Collins.

She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Jack Guffey Sr.

Mrs. Guffey was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed. She was a charter member of Providence Baptist Church in Harrisburg. Mrs. Guffey loved her church and was an active member throughout her life. She spent most of her career as a job placement specialist at Stonewall Jackson, and she went on to retire with the state of North Carolina.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, at Providence Baptist Church of Harrisburg. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., officiated by the Revs. John Cashwell and Rody Carland. Interment will be in Carolina Memorial Park, in Harrisburg.

Survivors include her son, Jack Guffey Jr. and wife, Lynn, of Charleston, S.C.; daughter, Freida Guffey Harris and husband, Chip, of Harrisburg; sisters, JoAnne Guffey of Harrisburg and Freida Chapa of Forest City; grandchildren, Rachel Gibson, Carmen Costner, David Harris, Mackenzi Guffey and Jack Willis III; and great-grandchildren, Tanner Gibson, Cameron Gibson, Rylan Costner, Deacon Costner, Scarlett Costner and Violet Costner.

Memorial donations in Libby's memory may be made to Providence Baptist Church.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com

Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church of Harrisburg
SEP
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church of Harrisburg
