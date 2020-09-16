Elizabeth Henley Vanderburg
June 1, 1938 - September 13, 2020
Elizabeth Henley Vanderburg, 82, went home to be with her Savior Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Funeral services for Mrs. Vanderburg will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at CFA-Village Suite 15, at 4 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Dr. Douglas Witherup. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m., at CFA-Village Suite 15, prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Cold Water Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Vanderbug was born June 1, 1938, in Cabarrus County, to the late Buford Henley and Clemmie Love Henley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Warren Vanderburg. She served many years as a Pastor with the First Assembly Church within a variety of many ministries. She also was a Pastor with Foursquare Church. She touched many people's lives through her ministry and prayers.
Mrs. Vanderburg is survived by her sons and their wives, Timothy and Marsha Vanderburg, Steven and Ellen Vanderburg, Dennis and Kristina Vanderburg, Micah and Kellie Vanderburg; her daughter, Lisa, and her husband, Phillip Smith; sister, Violet and her husband, Cecil Allman. She also had 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
