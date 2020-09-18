Roger Glenn HinsonJuly 15, 1943 - September 13, 2020Roger Glenn Hinson, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, at Atrium Health- Cabarrus.Due to the current gathering restrictions and pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.Mr. Hinson was born in Stanly County July 15, 1943, to the late Marvin and Pauline Barringer Hinson. He was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity. He was the owner and operator of the Main Street Store in Mt. Pleasant. Roger had an outgoing personality. He always enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone and especially enjoyed meeting new people. He was someone willing to help and get things done for others. He was an avid fan of all high school sports. Roger served Cabarrus County as a former county commissioner and school board member. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Hinson who died in July of 2018.He is survived by his sons, Greg Hinson and Brad Hinson; brother, Steve Hinson (Ann); sister, Peggy Chambers (Steve); nieces, Vanessa Helms (Jason) and their children, Harrison and Jackson, Sherri Christy (Nathan) and their children, Holly and Hunter, Misty Little (Clint) and their children, London and Lawson.Memorials to honor Mr. Hinson may be made to Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, P.O. Box 595, Mt. Pleasant NC 28124.