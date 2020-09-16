Betty Estelle Downum Bost
Mrs. Betty Estelle Downum Bost, 77, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at The Landings of Cabarrus in Kannapolis.
A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., today (Wednesday, Sept. 16), at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Joe Harding will officiate. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Concord.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
She was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Indianapolis, Ind. She was a daughter of the late Ralph Roosevelt Downum and Elnah Taylor Downum.
Betty worked in banking her entire career of over 35 years. Working as a Personal Banker, she started at Wachovia Bank, which became First Union Bank on to Wells Fargo, where she retired.
Betty enjoyed gardening, traveling and animals, especially her cats.
Survivors include a number of cousins; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank The Landings of Cabarrus and Hospice of Cabarrus County for taking such good care of Betty.
