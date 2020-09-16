Betty Estelle Downum BostMrs. Betty Estelle Downum Bost, 77, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at The Landings of Cabarrus in Kannapolis.A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., today (Wednesday, Sept. 16), at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Joe Harding will officiate. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Concord.The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.She was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Indianapolis, Ind. She was a daughter of the late Ralph Roosevelt Downum and Elnah Taylor Downum.Betty worked in banking her entire career of over 35 years. Working as a Personal Banker, she started at Wachovia Bank, which became First Union Bank on to Wells Fargo, where she retired.Betty enjoyed gardening, traveling and animals, especially her cats.Survivors include a number of cousins; and nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank The Landings of Cabarrus and Hospice of Cabarrus County for taking such good care of Betty.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory