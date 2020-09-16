1/1
Tsung Yu Lee Ning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tsung's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tsung Yu Lee Ning

Mrs. Tsung Lee Ning, 97, of Concord, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home in Concord.

A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Her husband, the Rev. Peter Wai Ah Ning and the Rev. Frank Zhu will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Mrs. Ning was born Oct. 28, 1922, in Chindu, China and has been in the United States since 1978. She was a member of Charlotte Chinese Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Ning is survived by her husband, Peter Ning; daughter, Tien Hwe Ning of Concord; and three grandchildren, Arron Deckard, Kailee Deckard and Tristan Brown.

Mrs. Ning, now at her enternal home was a loving wife, devoted mother, prayerful grandmother, hospitable and gracious homemaker, passionate and gifted gardener, and a faithful christian devoted to exemplary consistent scripture reading and cheerful encourager to her daughter and grandchildren.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved