1/1
Daniel Steve Goodman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Steve Goodman

September 14, 2020

Daniel Steve Goodman, 69, of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.

Steve grew up in Rockwell and was a long-time employee at Bendix-Westinghouse and retired after many years of service from Rowan-Salisbury School System. Steve was a talented "grease-monkey" and could build and repair anything mechanical. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycles and golf cart. As a born-again Christian, Steve loved the Lord and attended Sloan Lake Community Church.

He was dearly loved by his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Zelia Goodman, and his first wife, Lougenia (Lou) Faw Goodman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ninetta Pousch Goodman; one daughter, Crystal Sifford (Randall); and one son, Todd Goodman (Pam). Also remaining to cherish his memory are two sisters, Wanda Efird (James) and Patricia "Sissy" Sloop (Steve); and a brother, Buck Goodman (Stacy). Steve was blessed with three dear grandchildren, Hannah Couchenour (Daniel), Kolby Fisher, and Sawyer Sifford; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Sloan Lake Community Church today (Wednesday, Sept. 16), at 7 p.m., officiated by Dr. Zack Sizemore.

Inurnment at West Lawn Memorial Park will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sloan Lake Community Church, 140 Glory Rd., China Grove, NC 28023.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved