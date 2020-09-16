Rachel Kennedy SmithOctober 25, 1928 - September 14, 2020Rachel Kennedy Smith, 91, of Concord, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.Rachel was born Oct. 25, 1928, in Stanly County, to the late Tommy and Ora Barbee Kennedy. She was also preceded in death by beloved husband, Cecil W. Smith; sister, Helen Austin; sister, Mary Jewel Brooks; and brother, Kenneth Kennedy.Rachel left the textile industry after 25 years, to help raise her two granddaughters. Rachel loved being outdoors and working outside. She was a longtime member of McGill Baptist Church and loved her church family. Most of all, Rachel dearly loved her family. She was a loving mother, Mamaw and sister.Survivors include daughter, Pam Lee and husband, Sam; granddaughter, Adrienne Newton; granddaughter, Amanda Snyder and husband, Bryan; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Kyle Snyder; sister, Lib Frey and husband, Lyn; sister, Brenda Hinson and husband, Glenn; sister, Patricia Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., today (Friday, Sept. 18), at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, officiated by the Rev. Steve Ayers. She will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rachel's memory to McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord