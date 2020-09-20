January "Jan" Bass CullerMarch 14, 1951 - September 17, 2020January Bass Culler, 69, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.Jan was born March 14, 1951, in Dunn, to the late, Louis Alton Bass and the late, Viola Bass. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jamie Johnson; and brother, Louis O'Neil Bass.The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cremations, 3892 Hwy. 73 E. in Concord, with funeral services starting at 2 p.m., officiated by the Revs. Bill Blackwelder and Bobby Tallent. Burial will immediately follow at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, 3892 Hwy. 73 E. in Concord.Jan leaves behind her loving husband of 29 years, Mike Culler; children, Ray (Angie) Johnson, Austin (fiancée, Samantha Fowler) Culler, Elizabeth (fiancé, James Green) Culler and Michael (Lisa) Culler Jr.; grandchildren, Caleb (Sara) Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Danielle Johnson, Aylen Culler, Garret Adams, Hanna Adams, Noah Adams, Bradley Culler, Dylan Culler, Baily Culler, Tiffany Price, Dillon Manus, and Alex Manus; daughter-in-law, April Johnson; many extended family members and friends.Jan enjoyed cooking for her family, listening to older gospel music, being with all her family and friends, yard work, traveling, and fishing. She was very adamant about keeping a clean house, always told people the bitter truth, very smart and would do anything she could for anyone.