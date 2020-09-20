Marvin H. "Chick" SeafordOctober 16, 1929 - September 18, 2020Mr. Marvin Howard "Chick" Seaford, of Dogwood Park, in Concord, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., today (Sunday, Sept 20.), at First Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Aaron Edwards and Dr. Jim Collier. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Chick was born Oct. 16, 1929, in Rowan County, to the late Marvin Lowrance Seaford and Sarah Elizabeth Holder Seaford. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Melbert Queen Seaford.Chick sold beauty shop supplies and was a member of First Baptist Church. He served on the U.S.S. Buck, in the U.S. Navy.Chick is survived by children, Paris Lynch and husband, Tim, of Concord, Starr Hummel and husband, Scott, of Greeneville, Tenn., and Todd Seaford and wife, Diane, of Concord; grandchildren, Aaron, Seth and Samuel Lynch, Lauren and Julia Hummel, Rachel McDonald, Audrey Pinion, and Meg Simpson; great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Cole Pinion; brothers, Gene Seaford and wife, Mary, and Greg Seaford and wife, Phyllis, of Salisbury; and other extended family members.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 643, Concord, NC 28026.Wilkinson Funeral Home