Oliver Yelton GoodmanNovember 3, 1958 - September 16, 2020Oliver Yelton Goodman, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.Oliver was born Nov. 3, 1958, in Concord, to the late Fred W. Goodman and Jane Yelton Goodman. He was also preceded in death by brother, Fred W. Goodman Jr.Oliver was owner of Goodman Construction Company for many years. He was an avid golfer, competing and placing in tournaments locally and out of state, with his brother, Fred, and other friends. He was also a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.Oliver is survived by his daughter, Michelle Goodman, of Huntington, W.Va., who he affectionately referred to as "Tootie." He was also survived by many extended family members and special friends.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at Carolina Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. "Sonny" Reavis. The family will receive friends following the service.Wilkinson Funeral Home