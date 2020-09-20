Roger Dale Schenck



Mr. Roger Dale Schenck, 69, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home in Landis.



A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at Christian Fellowship Church in Kannapolis.



Mr. Schenck was born Nov. 4, 1950, in Mooresville. He was a son of the late Raymond Lee Schenck and Mary Helen Boatwright Schenck. He retired from Fieldcrest-Cannon after 42 years where he worked in the #1 Weave Room. He attended Christian Fellowship Church.



Mr. Schenck is survived by his wife, Pauletta Lehman Schenck; four daughters, Shania Schenck of Landis, Holly Schenck of Mooresville, Sharlene Schenck and Melissa Wilhoit, both of Kannapolis; brother, Dennis Schenck and wife, Pat, of China Grove; sister, Tammy Schenck of Kannapolis; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



