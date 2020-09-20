Deborah Winsor Barrett StoneAugust 18, 1952 - September 17, 2020Deborah Winsor Barrett Stone, 68, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.A memorial service will be held at a later date in Little Compton, R.I.Debbie was born Aug. 18, 1952, in West Chester, Pa., to the late Priscilla Winsor Shaw Barrett and David Raymond Barrett.Debbie had worked as a legal assistant at a few different law firms in the Hilton Head, S.C. area. She enjoyed gardening and cooking/baking for her family.She is survived by her husband, Mark Howard Stone; father, David Raymond Barrett; daughter, Allison Winsor Bonner and husband, Morgan; son, Benjamin Semple; brothers, Brad Barrett, Steven Barrett, Todd Barrett, Bill Smithson, Tom Smithson; and grandchildren, Macias, Anara and Persephone Bonner, Wyeth Semple and Kate Sylvester.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA; or Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Court SW, Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home