Alan Joseph Porter, 56, of Palm Bay, FL, and formerly of Hallstead, entered into rest on April 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years, Lori; and his father Carmon. Alan is survived by his two daughters, Ashley and Victoria; his grandson Riley; his mother Sharon; his brothers Dewitt, Timothy, Gregory, and Sherman; his sister Mary-Lou; and many nieces and nephews.

Alan took great joy in spending time with his family, particularly his daughters and his adventurous grandson. He loved to bake, garden, and was a huge animal lover. He was a proud truck driver who travelled all over the country. Alan was able to fix anything and was widely known as a jack of all trades.

He never went a day without making someone laugh and smile. Alan is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

There will be no funeral services at this time, but a celebration of life at a later date.

Should friends so desire, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to help cover funeral expenses to either Ashley or Victoria.



