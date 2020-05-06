ANNA VERY
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Very, 99, of Montrose, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Smith Health Care Ltd, Wilkes Barre, PA.
She was born in Meshoppen, PA on May 26, 1920 to the late William C. and Lena M. (McGavin) Overfield. Her husband of 70 years, Asa M. Very, predeceased her in 2009.
Surviving are her two daughters and son-in-law, Joyce and Jerry Lathrop, Elizabethtown, PA, Lois Gardner, Mountain Top, PA; three grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Sue Lathrop, Montrose, PA, Marc and Cortney Gardner, Odenton, MD, and Jamie and Jeff Wadowsky, Pittsburgh; six great grandchildren: Colin and Shea Gardner, Kaitlyn, Mackenzie, Ryan and Lexie Wadowsky; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also predeceased by three sisters, Irene Fuller, Ethel Bunnell, and Harriet Kielceski; four brothers, Henry "Chick", Joseph, Byron "Dick", and Donald Overfield; and son-in-law, Jay Gardner.
Anna was a member of the Montrose United Methodist Church. She volunteered at various charitable organizations including the American Cancer Society and American Red Cross. Anna was known for her multiple donations of candied mints and cinnamon rolls for functions in town.
A Celebrations of life will be held later.
Donations in Ann's memory can be made to Susquehanna County Library, 458 High School Rd., Montrose, PA or Montrose Minute Men, P.O. Box 461, Montrose, PA 18801.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from May 6 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
5 entries
April 28, 2020
Dear Joyce and Jerry, We are thinking of you at this time of losing your mother. She lived through a whole century of changes. Wishing comfort for you and your sister and family.
Paul and Mary Gere
Friend
April 25, 2020
Dear Lois and Joyce, So very sorry for your loss. She was a great lady who could "hear" what you were saying without seeing your face. I will miss our talks. I'm sure your father loved having her again. Love from Earl and Lori Very Tiffany
Lori Tiffany
Family
April 24, 2020
Dear Lois and Joyce, I have such wonderful memories of your mom and all the lovely things she did for our family. We all loved her and we'll miss her.
Susie and Rich Rosenkrans(Darrow)
Friend
April 24, 2020
Dear Joyce & Lois,

So very sorry to hear of your mothers passing.

She was a wonderful person, taught me to bake an apple pie, which I have passed on to my children.

My thoughts & prayers are with you all.

R I P Anna
Judy Cruser/Gomba
April 24, 2020
She was one great person. We will miss her.
Ida Hanyon
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved