Anna Very, 99, of Montrose, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Smith Health Care Ltd, Wilkes Barre, PA.

She was born in Meshoppen, PA on May 26, 1920 to the late William C. and Lena M. (McGavin) Overfield. Her husband of 70 years, Asa M. Very, predeceased her in 2009.

Surviving are her two daughters and son-in-law, Joyce and Jerry Lathrop, Elizabethtown, PA, Lois Gardner, Mountain Top, PA; three grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Sue Lathrop, Montrose, PA, Marc and Cortney Gardner, Odenton, MD, and Jamie and Jeff Wadowsky, Pittsburgh; six great grandchildren: Colin and Shea Gardner, Kaitlyn, Mackenzie, Ryan and Lexie Wadowsky; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also predeceased by three sisters, Irene Fuller, Ethel Bunnell, and Harriet Kielceski; four brothers, Henry "Chick", Joseph, Byron "Dick", and Donald Overfield; and son-in-law, Jay Gardner.

Anna was a member of the Montrose United Methodist Church. She volunteered at various charitable organizations including the American Cancer Society and American Red Cross. Anna was known for her multiple donations of candied mints and cinnamon rolls for functions in town.

A Celebrations of life will be held later.

Donations in Ann's memory can be made to Susquehanna County Library, 458 High School Rd., Montrose, PA or Montrose Minute Men, P.O. Box 461, Montrose, PA 18801.



