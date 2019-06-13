Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Monaco. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lou Monaco, 71, of Montrose, PA, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Meadow View Senor Living Center, after an extended illness. She was born in Brooklyn, PA, to the late Hugh L. and Hazel (Lathrop) Singer.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Edward Nowik, III, son, John J. Monaco, grandsons, Edward (Jessica) Nowik, IV, Justin Nowik, great granddaughter, Khloe Nowik, siblings, Mary Rockefeller, Lloyd Singer, Clara Smith, Dorie Henry, Lucy Hanscom, Gerald Singer, Donald Singer, Louise Klim, Lois Kulac, David Singer, Arthur Singer, Howard Singer, Martha Goff, Dawn Stallings, Mark Singer, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Susan Henry, and brother, Roger Singer.

Betty was a kind-hearted woman who would help anyone. She enjoyed sewing and loved to bake, especially at Christmas time. She worked for many years at Janner Inc., as well as Felchers.

A service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Westside Cemetery, Brooklyn, PA.

