Brian Dean Shields, 77, of Brooklyn, NY, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mt Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn following surgery on December 5, 2019, for a heart aneurism from which he was unable to recover.

He was born in Springville, PA, on April 25, 1942, to the late Elmer J and Genieve A (Weber) Shields. He graduated in 1960 from Elk Lake High School, Dimock, PA, and proudly served four years in the United States Navy as a machinist mate on the USS Putnam.

He was employed for over 40 years by Atlantic Business Products as a sales supervisor for office supplies. He enjoyed golfing and bowling in his spare time.

Brian is survived by Maureen K. (Darmody) Shields, his devoted wife of 16 years. He is also survived by his brother Gary (Gail) Shields and four sisters, Sandra Pappadakis, Linda Shields, Sharon Traver, and Heather Kolmansberger. In addition, he is survived by his sons Brian C. (Gina) and Timothy (Andrea) and daughter Christine; five grandchildren: Alyssa, Joseph, Cassandra, Quinton, and Anjali; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing was held on April 1, 2020, at the McManus Funeral Home in Brooklyn, and Brian will be interred at Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island. The family will plan a memorial service in Springville, PA, at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store