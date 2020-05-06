Carolyn Walsh Warner, 92, of Montrose, died on April 26, 2020, at Gracious Living Estates, where she has been a resident since December of 2012, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Born in Scranton, PA on January 31, 1928, Carolyn was the daughter of the late John and Caroline (Carrie), Bohn Walsh. She grew up in Scranton and graduated from Scranton Technical High School, Class of 1946. On April 22, 1950, she married Brooks E. Warner at St. Peter's Cathedral and moved to Montrose, a community she grew to love. She was predeceased by her husband of close to 60 years on March 15, 2010.

Carolyn is survived by her; sons Edward B. Warner, Montrose and Alan R. Warner, Pataskala, Ohio; a son-in-law, George Leonard, Montrose grandsons Christopher M.(Allison) Leonard, Montrose; Ryan P. Leonard, Montrose; Brooks Warner, Tennessee; Brenton Warner, Ohio; Bryce P Warner, Ohio, great-grandson Keaton C. Leonard, Montrose; sister, Madelyn J. Walsh, Silver Spring, MD, and a brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Margaret Warner, Bella Vista, Arkansas.

While working at Bendix in South Montrose, Carolyn attended the Weekender Program at Keystone College earning an associate degree, she continued the Weekender Program at Wilkes University, and earned a bachelor's degree and then went on to earn a master's degree in Counselling from the University of Scranton.

Carolyn worked at the former Montrose General Hospital, now Endless Mountains Health System as a family counselor helping with insurance issues, elder care placement and grief counseling. Working or the Youth Advocacy Program in Susquehanna County, she traveled to schools counseling students and visiting their homes. Counseling was provided as needed and student behavior plans were developed. In this capacity, she found that many families needed help far beyond her job description.

The mission of Carolyn's life became helping others, especially needy children. She quietly helped those in need with food, clothing, and monetary donations.

Her favorite date of the year was Christmas. She thoroughly enjoyed being a "Secret Santa" delivering gifts to the doors of the needy after midnight mass. Every child she believed should receive a gift from Santa.

Living her faith, Carolyn was a very active member of Holy Name of Mary Parish, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Lecter, CCD, teacher, visiting the sick at home, in hospitals and nursing homes, was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and represented the parish on the Bishop's Council.

Carolyn served on the board of the Youth Advisory Program, the Susquehanna County Drug and Alcohol Board, the County Child Death Review Board, and the Hospice Program. In 1992, Carolyn was the BPW's Woman of the Year.

In 1999 she won the Eckerd Salute to Women Above and Beyond award for youth advisory. In 2007 the Pennsylvania Daughters of the American Revolution awarded her the State Community service Award. She was also honored to have been chosen a "Legacy Lady" by the Montrose Adult School, an award given to women in the Montrose Community.

In addition to her parents and husband, a daughter, Jo Ann Leonard, four brothers and sisters-in-law, John "Jack" (Betty Rice) Walsh, Gregory "Bobby" (Lillian Amheroni) Walsh, Eugene (Jean O'Boyle) Walsh and William (Billy) Walsh. 3 nephews, Michael Walsh, Kenneth Eade, and Robert Walsh, all predeceased her.

Services: will be announced at a later date after the current health concerns dissipate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Montrose United Methodist Church, Montrose Mobile Pantry, 526 Church St., Montrose, PA, which help families throughout Susquehanna County with food insecurity.

A very special thank you to Gracious Living Estates where Carolyn received excellent care and to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.





