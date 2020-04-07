Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel "Dan" Newhart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Daniel J. "Dan" Newhart, age 83 of Mehoopany, formerly of Retta, passed away at Meadowview Healthcare and Rehab Center, in Montrose, on Saturday afternoon, April 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Dan was born in Sayre, on September 23, 1936, the son of the late Russell G. and Margaret Reid Newhart Sr. In his early years, Dan grew up in West Auburn. He started school at the one room schoolhouse in West Auburn. He later attended high school at the Meshoppen High School. While in high school, and after, Dan was well known as a very talented and accomplished baseball player.

On July 4, 1958, Dan married the former Patricia Jayne, and together they raised their three children in and around the Auburn area. For over 30 years, Dan was employed as a PennDOT supervisor, working in Susquehanna County all of those years. After his retirement he enjoyed the time that he got to spend working stone quarries, with his son Tim, in many quarries throughout Susquehanna County, mostly in the Auburn area.

In his free time, Dan loved to be outside enjoying hunting and fishing with his family members and many friends. For many years, he played softball on many teams, but mainly with the Bell Brothers Softball Team of Auburn Center. Dan was also a member of the Retta United Methodist Church. His biggest joy of his life, was all of the time that he got to spend with his family, especially with his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Patricia "Pat" Newhart, of Mehoopany. He is also survived by his daughter, Tammy Puza, of Mehoopany, and his two sons, Tim and his wife Sheri Newhart, of Retta, and Bill Newhart of Starrucca. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Danielle (Larry) Abrams, of Tunkhannock, Ben Puza, of Bloomsburg, Timothy Newhart, of Berwick, Jessa Harvey, of CA., Leah Howell, of Meshoppen, Lauren Howell, of Retta, Tory Newhart, of Retta, Abby Newhart, of CA, Natalie Newhart, of Baltimore, MD, and Jackie Newhart, of Binghamton, NY; and 8 great-grandchildren. Dan is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Paul and Valerie Newhart, of Middletown, as well as many nieces, nephews, and special cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Jenner, (d. 2017), his three brothers, Russell Newhart Jr., (d. 2008), John Newhart (d. 1977) and Richard Newhart (d. 1987).

The Newhart Family wishes to thank the staff of the Meadowview Healthcare and Rehab Center in Montrose, for the many acts of kindness and care giving to Dan, over the time that Dan was at their facility.

Because of the ongoing Covid 19 virus, memorial services for Dan, will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Retta Cemetery Online condolences may be made at

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Meadowview Healthcare and Rehab Center, 225 Park St., Montrose, PA 18801.

