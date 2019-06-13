Dawn E. Banker, 86, of Great Bend, was reunited with her husband, Theron, in heaven on June 4, 2019. Theron predeceased her in 2017.
Dawn is survived by a son, Daniel Banker, NC; a granddaughter, Miranda Banker; two sisters, Janet and Warren Tompkins and Mary Lee and Robert Dayton; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion dog, Suzzy.
Dawn enjoyed golfing, knitting, ceramics, bowling, and boating. She began her career with GE, moved on to Singer LInk, and completed with Systems Innovation, working as a bookkeeper.
Dawn was always the ready assistant for Theron's business, Custom Machining Inc. She and Theron enjoyed spending winters in Florida and summers in Old Forge, NY, but considered their home to be in Great Bend. She offered her services making deliveries with Meals on Wheels.
A funeral service was held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be made in Brookdale Cemetery. Friends called prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from June 13 to June 21, 2019