Dolores S. Baker, 92, of Dimock, PA passed away, after a brief illness, on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Geisinger, Wyoming Valley, Wilkes Barre, PA.
She was born on April 16, 1928 in Kingston, PA, to the late Joseph W. and Edna (Halm) Siegel.
Her husband of 62 years, Rodney S. Baker, predeceased her in 2014. Her sister, Joan and brother William also predeceased her.
Surviving are her nephew, Kim Wackernagel and niece, Ann (Patrick) Fergione, great nephews Ross and Alex and great niece, Grace, cousins.
Her greatest joy was caring for her husband Rodney and her family. She enjoyed tending her garden, singing and playing the piano. She was also an excellent baker. Dolores loved to travel and spent many hours with Rodney driving throughout America.
Private family gathering will be held at their convenience. Interment will be in Lacey Street Cemetery, Laceyville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at St.Jude.org.
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from May 6 to May 15, 2020.