DOLORES BAKER
1928 - 2020
Dolores S. Baker, 92, of Dimock, PA passed away, after a brief illness, on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Geisinger, Wyoming Valley, Wilkes Barre, PA.
She was born on April 16, 1928 in Kingston, PA, to the late Joseph W. and Edna (Halm) Siegel.
Her husband of 62 years, Rodney S. Baker, predeceased her in 2014. Her sister, Joan and brother William also predeceased her.
Surviving are her nephew, Kim Wackernagel and niece, Ann (Patrick) Fergione, great nephews Ross and Alex and great niece, Grace, cousins.
Her greatest joy was caring for her husband Rodney and her family. She enjoyed tending her garden, singing and playing the piano. She was also an excellent baker. Dolores loved to travel and spent many hours with Rodney driving throughout America.
Private family gathering will be held at their convenience. Interment will be in Lacey Street Cemetery, Laceyville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at St.Jude.org.


Published in Susquehanna County Independent from May 6 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
April 29, 2020
Our family made so many memories with Rodney and Deloris. Snowmobiling, sliding down their stairs on our butts, eating ice cream and the bear rug. God Bless
Thena, Serena, Larena and Darena Tyler
Friend
