Donald H. Henry, Sr., 88, of Hallstead, passed away at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, on Monday, October 21, 2019. His wife of 60 years, Elizabeth T. Betty (Stachura) Henry, predeceased him.
He was born on May 24, 1931 in Bridgewater Twp., to the late Myron and Edna (Howard) Henry.
Surviving are his four sons and daughters-in-law: Don, Jr. and Joann Henry, Bill Henry, Steve and Kim Henry, Bob and Caren Henry; 10 grandchildren and spouses: Amie (Sean) Pitman, Danielle (Timm) Ames, Beth Henry and significant other, Jason DiRose, Lindsey (Paul) Coohill, Brooke McKee, Devin McKee, April (Matt) Holbrook, Eric (Danielle) Henry, Gregory Henry, and Alex Henry; 10 great grandchildren: Dylan, Reshawn, Ava, Savannah, Teagan, Cole, Annalise, Blake, Killian and Orion; numerous nieces, and nephews.
Don was a lifetime member of the Snake Creek Volunteer Fire Co. He was a kind hard working family man.
A Memorial gathering was held at the family home on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30, 2019