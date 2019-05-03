Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose 232 South Main St. Montrose , PA 18801 (570)-278-2750 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy M. "Dottie" Henry, 84, of Montrose, passed away on April 18, 2019, at Endless Mountains Health Systems, after an extended illness. Her husband, Robert Arnold Henry predeceased her in 1997.

She was born in Hallstead, to the late Howard D. and Mildred (Jennings) Munson.

Surviving are her son, Craig R. Henry, Montrose; two daughters and son-in-law, Debra and Alan Daugevelo, Forest City, Cheryl Henry, Montrose; three grandchildren: Ian and Corina Joy, Alexander Henry; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a sister, Carol Masters; and brother, Gerald Munson.

Dottie was truly all about family, especially her grandchildren. She was known for her hospitality and spending time with her friends, especially sitting on the front porch; the joke was, "Dottie's Bed and Breakfast." Dottie also enjoyed music, she loved playing guitar and singing.

Central to Dottie's life was her church; she was a life member of the Bridgewater Baptist Church, she enjoyed going to the Bible Conference, and the Golden Heirs' functions.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Bridgewater Church, 10142 SR 167, Montrose, PA 18801 with Rev. Jay Best of Community Bible Church, Jermyn, and Pastor Bob Kadlecik, Bridgewater Church officiating. Friends may call on the family an hour prior to the service at the church. Dottie was laid to rest in the Montrose Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Sharon Slater, her caregiver during the month of March,

Jeanette Mitchell for helping with Mom's care at home and for spending many hours at the hospital with Mom during her final days, Sharon Collins and Irene Myers for sitting with Mom last week until her passing and also, Steve McIntyre for giving her rides to Davita Dyalisis in Tunkhannock.

Dorothy M. "Dottie" Henry, 84, of Montrose, passed away on April 18, 2019, at Endless Mountains Health Systems, after an extended illness. Her husband, Robert Arnold Henry predeceased her in 1997.She was born in Hallstead, to the late Howard D. and Mildred (Jennings) Munson.Surviving are her son, Craig R. Henry, Montrose; two daughters and son-in-law, Debra and Alan Daugevelo, Forest City, Cheryl Henry, Montrose; three grandchildren: Ian and Corina Joy, Alexander Henry; several nieces, nephews and cousins.She was predeceased by a sister, Carol Masters; and brother, Gerald Munson.Dottie was truly all about family, especially her grandchildren. She was known for her hospitality and spending time with her friends, especially sitting on the front porch; the joke was, "Dottie's Bed and Breakfast." Dottie also enjoyed music, she loved playing guitar and singing.Central to Dottie's life was her church; she was a life member of the Bridgewater Baptist Church, she enjoyed going to the Bible Conference, and the Golden Heirs' functions.A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Bridgewater Church, 10142 SR 167, Montrose, PA 18801 with Rev. Jay Best of Community Bible Church, Jermyn, and Pastor Bob Kadlecik, Bridgewater Church officiating. Friends may call on the family an hour prior to the service at the church. Dottie was laid to rest in the Montrose Cemetery.The family would like to thank Sharon Slater, her caregiver during the month of March,Jeanette Mitchell for helping with Mom's care at home and for spending many hours at the hospital with Mom during her final days, Sharon Collins and Irene Myers for sitting with Mom last week until her passing and also, Steve McIntyre for giving her rides to Davita Dyalisis in Tunkhannock. Published in Susquehanna County Independent from May 3 to May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Susquehanna County Independent Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close