Edith W. Taylor, 86, widow of Donald J. Taylor, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home in Sumter, South Carolina.
Born in Coatesville, Pa., she spent most of her life in Montrose. After the death of her husband Don in 1994, she moved to Charlotte, N.C., where she spent eleven years before moving to Sumter, S.C.
Edith was a 1955 graduate of Lebanon Valley College in Annville, and a life-long active member of the Presbyterian Church (USA).
She is survived by one daughter, Susan Taylor Duran (Julian); and two grandsons, Rhyle Jordan Duran and Griffin Taylor Duran; one sister, Donna W. Robey (Robert); a sister-in-law, Janet Taylor; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
