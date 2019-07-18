Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Kurz. View Sign Service Information Bartron-Myer Funeral Home 382 Church Street Montrose , PA 18801 (570)-278-8100 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Thomas Kurz, 71, of Hop Bottom, passed away June 30, 2019 after a brave battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.

Born November 17, 1948 in Newburgh, NY to the late Chester and Eleanor (Sherman) Kurz, he was the youngest of 11 children.

He is survived by his two daughters, Elise Kurz, and Joelle Kurz Heeman (Brian), both of Hop Bottom. He is also survived by his former wife, mother of his girls and longtime friend, Carole Cook of Hop Bottom and Carole's three children, John (Patsy) Brewer of Tunkhannock, Kenneth (Jodi) Brewer of Binghamton, NY, and Julianne (Wade) Lennon, of Esopus, NY.

Ed was blessed with seven grandchildren, Devon and Wyllow Kurz, Metallica, Jaymz, Skot, Bryce, and Brilynn Heeman, all born to his daughter Joelle; seven step-grandchildren, Joshua and James Brewer, Jessica Gabriel, Thomas Brewer, Lexi Baker, Kaela and Christopher Crisci; and nine great grandchildren survive.

Ed is also survived by his siblings and their families: Sisters Doris Rau, Barbara Betz, Carol Hinds, and Joan Maher, all of New York, Ramona Malazzo of New Jersey, Linda Barton of North Carolina, and a brother, Chester Kurz of Florida.

His sisters Helen Jollie, Elizabeth Lee, and Eleanor McMillan and his step grandson Jacob Brewer preceded him in death.

Ed served in the Army during the Viet Nam war. Devoted to this country, and very proud of his service, he would often say to his daughters, 'That flag flying is a beautiful sight." After basic training, Ed was deployed to Phu Bai, Viet Nam. There he learned the mechanical and driving skills that would take him through his over thirty-year career as an over the road truck driver after leaving the service.

He loved driving and had an affinity for anything automotive. He was a big fan of drag racing and many other motor sports. This was a passion he shared with his daughters, and he collected many cars and trucks over the years that they enjoyed taking to shows, or just out for an ice cream.

Old tractors were another of Ed's loves, and he passed that on to a few of his grandchildren. Nothing pleased Ed more than a well-kept lawn and all the tools to get the job done.

His quick wit and laugh will be missed by his family and friends.

Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to a cancer research or veteran's charity to remember Ed. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Veteran's Medical Center in Wilkes Barre for caring for him. Enough cannot be said about their care and kindness.

Calling hours were held Friday, July 5, 2019, at Bartron-Myer Funeral Home, Inc., 382 Church Street, Montrose.

