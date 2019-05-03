Elizabeth Wheater Marvin, age 94, of Columbia, Md., formerly of Silver Spring, MD. passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Dr. John G. Marvin; mother of Caroline Marvin, Elizabeth West Marvin (Glenn West), Martha J. Marvin, Alice M. Heidel (Charles F. Heidel); sister of the late Frances W. Phillips. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service was held at Vantage House, 5400 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044, on Thursday, April 18.
Interment at Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, on Friday, May 3, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montrose Bible Conference, 218 Locust Street, Montrose, PA 18801.
For more information or directions please go to bartronmyerfuneralhome.com.
