EUGENIE "JENNY" KANE
1920 - 2020
Eugenie H. Kane was called home to the Lord on April 28, 2020 from Allied Skilled Nursing Center. Previously she lived with her daughter in Scott Township and on the family farm in Montrose. She was the widow of James T. Kane who died in 1982.
Born June 24, 1920 to Edward J. and Hortense M. Blot in the Bronx, NY. She was educated at Our Saviors School and then earned a scholarship to Cathedral High School in Manhattan NY. She told us about how Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan came to speak at her school! Her graduation in 1938 was held across the street at the Waldorf Astoria.
After High School she studied to become a secretary and got her 1st job with Duke Fabio Carafio-D'Andria, an Italian Duke who was an oil importer with offices in Grand Central Station. She would tell about how during WWII he was imprisoned at Ellis Island and she would have to go out to see him to sign paperwork for the office. Her next job was with Wyatt Coal Co. where she worked until her sister introduced her to her handsome neighbor James Kane. Not long after they were married Sept 25, 1954. She loved living the country life near Montrose and her two sisters. Many nieces and nephews enjoyed summers on the farm with Aunt Jen and Uncle Jim. Before becoming a mother, she worked for ASCS in Montrose and years later worked part time in the cafeteria for the Montrose School District.
Jenny loved to travel while she was able. Her favorite pass times were reading and playing cards with her daughter and sister in law Mary. She loved her Catholic Faith and also her parishes of Our Savior in the Bronx and Holy Name of Mary, Montrose. She taught Religious Education, was President of the over 50 club and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Holy Name of Mary.
She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Surviving are son, Peter Kane(Rupa), son, Martin Kane(Connie), daughter, Nancy Osburn (Ed), granddaughter, Jessica Bennett(Eric), grandsons, James Kane, Liam Osburn and Luke Osburn, great granddaughters, Anneliese and Adeline Bennett, and sister, Hortense (Sis) Morrison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James as well as siblings, Edward Blot Jr, August Blot, Adrienne Chianese, Joseph Blot, Jean Baptiste Blot and Gerard Blot.
At almost 100 years old her kindness and compassion were only matched by her wit and sharp sense of humor. We will miss her presence in our lives but she will remain forever in our hearts.
A private graveside service is being held. A celebration of Jenny's life and faith will be held at a future date. A special thanks to Father Michael Kirwin for officiating at the graveside service, and for visiting Mom the past few years and also at Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daniel Regan Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to one of her favorite charities: Sacred Heart Southern Missions, 6050 Hwy 161 N, Walls, MS 38686.


Published in Susquehanna County Independent from May 6 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 entries
May 5, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Roger and Sharon Stockholm
May 5, 2020
Peter, Marty, and Nancy ( along with your families) it was wonderful to have known your mom as a neighbor and great person. It will be a loss to the world. I visited her last fall at Allied and was pleased she was still reading books and knew who I was. Remember the happy times during this period of sorrow.
Diana Golis
Neighbor
May 3, 2020
Dear Connie, Marty and family,
On behalf of the Brothers & Sisters of AFSCME Local #2144 we extend our most sincere condolences to you all. May your mother be at peace in the hands of the Lord.
AFSCME LOCAL 2144 PENNDOT SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY
Coworker
May 2, 2020
She was the sweetest woman that I had the pleasure of meeting .My sincere condolences to her family and may she RIP
Yolanda Dove
April 29, 2020
Nancy, Peter & Marty,
We are very sorry to learn of "Aunt Gen's" passing. She was a very special lady and touched countless people's lives with smiles and love over her many decades on this earth. I always have wonderful memories of the times I spent at the farm growing up..........my second home as a youth. Le' and I send our sincere condolences to you all. A long and remarkable life............may she rest in peace.
Rick Kane
Family
April 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your mom...She was a sweetheart!!! She was so lucky to have a daughter like you who came to Allied every day....to visit, go for lunch, for ice cream, for picnics or just to go home for the day!!! You certainly made her smile
Hugs and prayers to you and your family at this difficult time ❤
Sue McIlwee
April 29, 2020
Dear Nancy,
Im so sorry about the loss of your mother. She was such a sweet woman. I loved when you and her were in the dining room together. What a lovely relationship you and her had. Youre in my prayers.
Sincerely,
Denise Talarico
Allied
Denise Talarico
Friend
April 28, 2020
Eugenie,
I was so blessed to have met and known you but only these past few years. You were always smiling & cheerful and you were a shining light to everyone around you. You will always hold a special place in my heart & you will never be forgotten.
My deepest condolences to got family. Please RIP sweet Eugenie.
Carol Tutka
Friend
April 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Deepest sympathies.
Maureen Bandru
Friend
April 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you _ Love Jack & Julie
Jacques Demers
Friend
April 28, 2020
Forever in our hearts for sure. Mom Kane touched many lives. I know because she touched ours. Buddy and Mary Kay
Ray(Buddy) and Mary Kay Osburn
Family
