Eugenie H. Kane was called home to the Lord on April 28, 2020 from Allied Skilled Nursing Center. Previously she lived with her daughter in Scott Township and on the family farm in Montrose. She was the widow of James T. Kane who died in 1982.

Born June 24, 1920 to Edward J. and Hortense M. Blot in the Bronx, NY. She was educated at Our Saviors School and then earned a scholarship to Cathedral High School in Manhattan NY. She told us about how Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan came to speak at her school! Her graduation in 1938 was held across the street at the Waldorf Astoria.

After High School she studied to become a secretary and got her 1st job with Duke Fabio Carafio-D'Andria, an Italian Duke who was an oil importer with offices in Grand Central Station. She would tell about how during WWII he was imprisoned at Ellis Island and she would have to go out to see him to sign paperwork for the office. Her next job was with Wyatt Coal Co. where she worked until her sister introduced her to her handsome neighbor James Kane. Not long after they were married Sept 25, 1954. She loved living the country life near Montrose and her two sisters. Many nieces and nephews enjoyed summers on the farm with Aunt Jen and Uncle Jim. Before becoming a mother, she worked for ASCS in Montrose and years later worked part time in the cafeteria for the Montrose School District.

Jenny loved to travel while she was able. Her favorite pass times were reading and playing cards with her daughter and sister in law Mary. She loved her Catholic Faith and also her parishes of Our Savior in the Bronx and Holy Name of Mary, Montrose. She taught Religious Education, was President of the over 50 club and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Holy Name of Mary.

She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Surviving are son, Peter Kane(Rupa), son, Martin Kane(Connie), daughter, Nancy Osburn (Ed), granddaughter, Jessica Bennett(Eric), grandsons, James Kane, Liam Osburn and Luke Osburn, great granddaughters, Anneliese and Adeline Bennett, and sister, Hortense (Sis) Morrison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James as well as siblings, Edward Blot Jr, August Blot, Adrienne Chianese, Joseph Blot, Jean Baptiste Blot and Gerard Blot.

At almost 100 years old her kindness and compassion were only matched by her wit and sharp sense of humor. We will miss her presence in our lives but she will remain forever in our hearts.

A private graveside service is being held. A celebration of Jenny's life and faith will be held at a future date. A special thanks to Father Michael Kirwin for officiating at the graveside service, and for visiting Mom the past few years and also at Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Daniel Regan Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to one of her favorite charities: Sacred Heart Southern Missions, 6050 Hwy 161 N, Walls, MS 38686.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store