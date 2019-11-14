Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis "Pop" Sincavish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born July 18, 1935 in Meshoppen, he was the son of the late Jacob and Valeria (Woziniak) Sincavish.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion (Lebduska) Sincavish, and his brothers, Elmer Sincavage and Joseph Sincavish, and his sisters, Mary Canavan, Anna McGavin, and Helen Sincavish.

He is survived by his son, Paul Sincavish of Montrose; his daughter, Anna (Sincavish) Bedolla of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren: John (Jack) Bedolla and Carmen Bedolla of Austin, Texas; his sister, Rosella Brownoski, of Claremore, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.

Francis served his country as a PFC in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Greenland during the Korean War.

Afterwards he became self-employed in New York City as a painter/plasterer, and it was in NYC that he met his wife, Marion. Shortly after the birth of their two children, they moved back to the family farm. He then worked for 25 years at the Proctor & Gamble paper plant in Mehoopany.

Pop loved hunting and fishing and telling a good story. He was a fiercely independent "character" and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Mass will be conducted by Fr. Peter Tran, was held on Saturday, November 9th, at St. Joachim's Roman Catholic Church, Meshoppen, with a reception immediately following in the Church (Casino) Hall. Military services were conducted by the members of the Gardner-Warner American Legion Post #154, of Elk Lake, were he was a member. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local American Legion or .

Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main St., Meshoppen.



