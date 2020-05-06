FREDERICK VIERLING
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick C. Vierling, Jr., 90, of Kingsley, was called to heaven on April 26, 2020, while holding the hand of his loving wife, Lucy (Cuozzo) Vierling.
Fred was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1929, and was a graduate of Irvington (NJ) High School. Fred and Lucy were high school sweethearts who married in February of 1950. Fred and Lucy have five daughters, and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in February of this year with a family party. Fred was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Nicholson, PA.
Fred was a 16-year veteran of the Army National Guard, served as a firefighter and township supervisor, and was a well-liked milk tester for the PA Dairy Herd Improvement Association in Susquehanna County. Upon retirement, Fred and Lucy owned Lucy's Corner Cabinet, a collectibles and antiques store in Lenox, PA.
Fred's greatest legacy is his love and devotion to his wife and family. Fred leaves behind his wife, Lucy Vierling; their five daughters, Patricia Lione (Michael) of Tunkhannock, PA, Nancy Anton (Fred) of Ocean Twp., NJ, Maryann Wikoff (Jim) of Robbinsville, NJ, Ann Marie Jennings (Keith) of Dimock, PA, and Lucyann Vierling (Brian Cole), of Clarks Green, PA; as well as their nine grandchildren, Kimberly Paone (Brian), Brian Lione (Hillori Schenker), Jessica Langlais (Andre), Lisa Anton, Emily Cappiello (Mike), Justin Jennings (Brenda), Pamela Anton, Ashley Jennings (Mike Farr), Colleen Vierling-Cole; and their seven great-grandchildren: Elias, Abigail, Deegan, Trevor, Madalyn, Natalie, and baby Lane, to be born this July.
Fred's parents are the late Frederick C. Vierling, Sr., and Louise (Genseriet) Vierling.
Fred was a man of few words. His quick wit and one-of-a-kind sense of humor made all who knew him smile. He was the most likeable, generous, hard-working man. May we all celebrate his life with great love and joy.
Due to the current circumstances, there will not be a service at this time. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. The family simply asks that you please keep Lucy in your prayers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from May 6 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
6 entries
April 27, 2020
Lucy and family. I am so sorry to hear of Freds passing. Thinking about you all! He was one of favorites @Willowbrook place! Love you All! RIP buddy!
Chrissy
April 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.

Janice Spering
Acquaintance
April 27, 2020
Fred was a great Florida friend. We were so privileged to have had him as a friend. We miss both Fred and Lucy. Wish we could give a big hug to you all . George And Shirley.
April 27, 2020
I always enjoyed my time spent with the Vierling family. Anne Heitsman.
Anne Heitsman
Friend
April 26, 2020
Sending love and prayers to Aunt Lucy and the whole family. I am So sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Hannett
Family
April 26, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to my friend Lucyann her family! Thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
Leslie Dionne
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved