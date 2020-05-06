Frederick C. Vierling, Jr., 90, of Kingsley, was called to heaven on April 26, 2020, while holding the hand of his loving wife, Lucy (Cuozzo) Vierling.

Fred was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1929, and was a graduate of Irvington (NJ) High School. Fred and Lucy were high school sweethearts who married in February of 1950. Fred and Lucy have five daughters, and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in February of this year with a family party. Fred was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Nicholson, PA.

Fred was a 16-year veteran of the Army National Guard, served as a firefighter and township supervisor, and was a well-liked milk tester for the PA Dairy Herd Improvement Association in Susquehanna County. Upon retirement, Fred and Lucy owned Lucy's Corner Cabinet, a collectibles and antiques store in Lenox, PA.

Fred's greatest legacy is his love and devotion to his wife and family. Fred leaves behind his wife, Lucy Vierling; their five daughters, Patricia Lione (Michael) of Tunkhannock, PA, Nancy Anton (Fred) of Ocean Twp., NJ, Maryann Wikoff (Jim) of Robbinsville, NJ, Ann Marie Jennings (Keith) of Dimock, PA, and Lucyann Vierling (Brian Cole), of Clarks Green, PA; as well as their nine grandchildren, Kimberly Paone (Brian), Brian Lione (Hillori Schenker), Jessica Langlais (Andre), Lisa Anton, Emily Cappiello (Mike), Justin Jennings (Brenda), Pamela Anton, Ashley Jennings (Mike Farr), Colleen Vierling-Cole; and their seven great-grandchildren: Elias, Abigail, Deegan, Trevor, Madalyn, Natalie, and baby Lane, to be born this July.

Fred's parents are the late Frederick C. Vierling, Sr., and Louise (Genseriet) Vierling.

Fred was a man of few words. His quick wit and one-of-a-kind sense of humor made all who knew him smile. He was the most likeable, generous, hard-working man. May we all celebrate his life with great love and joy.

Due to the current circumstances, there will not be a service at this time. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. The family simply asks that you please keep Lucy in your prayers.





