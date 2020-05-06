H. Emerson "Emy" Cottrell, 72 of Thompson, PA passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Geisinger CMC Hospital in Scranton, PA.

Emerson was predeceased by his parents Harold and Ella Cottrell.

He is survived by his loving wife Hope (Williams) Cottrell of 52 years; children, Melissa & Shelly Stanton, Marcia & John Schell, Michele Conklin, Michael Cottrell and Matthew & Darci Cottrell; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; three sisters and one brother, Ida Rupakus, Dorothy Dobler, Earl Cottrell and Elizabeth Rose; many brothers and sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special Thank you to Hank Hartman for being his good friend and for all the great breakfasts at Bingham's and always being there for him.

Emerson was the hardest working man and was dedicated to his dairy farm with all his children and grandkids; which were his life-long love and dream.

He was passionate about hunting the "Big Bucks" and other wild game. He also enjoyed square dancing and playing softball in the 35 and over league where he even won the "Homerun" trophy. He was loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.

At Emerson's request there will be no Funeral Services.



