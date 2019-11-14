Iva Mae (Lewis) Margets, passed gently from this world on August 13, 2019 at the age of 96. Her last four years were spent at the Desert Willow Center in Scottsdale, Arizona.
She was born February 25, 1923.
She is survived by two sons: John (Jack) and wife, Connie, their daughter Darci Cotrell and her children Faith and Kinley; Martin and wife Sandra, and children Michael and Jennifer.
A memorial service took place in Carefree, Arizona on Sunday, September 1, 2019. A second service is scheduled in the Hallstead-Great Bend area on Friday, November 29, at 11 a.m., at the Great Bend United Methodist Church.
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30, 2019