Ivan Richard Raught, 84, of Brooklyn, PA, went home to his Heavenly Father on April 5, 2020, after a long illness.

Born in Honesdale, PA, Ivan was the son of Ivan Merle and Vernette Ruth (Gregory) Raught of Seelyville, PA. A graduate of Honesdale High School, Ivan earned degrees from Shelton College (BA) and East Stroudsburg University (MA).

He taught 6th-grade science for 30 years in the Montrose School District, where he also led an afterschool model car club for boys. He was the recipient of an Outstanding Educator's Award from the Soil Conservation Society of America (1975).

Ivan was a member of South New Milford Baptist Church. He formerly belonged to Springville Baptist Church for 55 years, serving as deacon, trustee, song leader, choir member, Sunday school teacher, and other roles. Whatever Ivan's hand found to do, he did it with all his might: teaching, home and car repairs, singing, farming, and loving his family and friends.

Ivan was married for 60 years to wife Barbara (Hackett) Raught (died 2018).

He's survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Lionel (Barbara); 4 daughters and sons-in-law, Tamorah Stang (Lee), Jennifer Brock (David), Lisa Brock (Peter) with whom Ivan lived at the time of his death, and Patricia Shay (James); 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A private interment will take place at Mt. View Cemetery, Brooklyn, PA. A memorial service will be held once coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Ivan and Barbara Raught Memorial Scholarship Fund, Summit Christian Academy, 660 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

