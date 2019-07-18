James W. Cantone, 68, of Montrose, passed away, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home.
Born August 22, 1950 in Binghamton, NY, he was the son of the late Charles and Stella (Osecki) Cantone.
He was employed as a Maintenance Technician at Herron Campus retiring in 2016.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Kelley-Cantone of Montrose; daughters: Brenda Cantone of Glen Aubrey, NY, and Jennifer Flynn of Vestal, NY; brother Richard Cantone of Aurora, Colo,; grandchildren: Aubrey, Avery, Nikki, Britney, Mandy, Kristin, Lilly, Vivien, Madison, Justin, Gabby, and Brody; step-children, Tonya Cantone of Montrose, Branden Cantone (wife Katie), of Mehoopany, and Kristie Ridilla of Archbald.
No services.
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from July 18 to July 31, 2019