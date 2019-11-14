Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Shea Sr.. View Sign Service Information James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc 143 Gravity Road Lake Ariel , PA 18436 (570)-698-5811 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM South Gibson United Methodist Church 2839 State Route 2067 Union Dale , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Born 1946 in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Harold and Ruth Machell Shea. He was a 1964 graduate of the former Ben Franklin High School in Carbondale and served our country honorably in the United States Navy. He proudly served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga.

Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as the Postmaster for the South Gibson United States Post Office for 31 years. In his retirement he worked at the Northeast Auto Auction, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of the staff and fellow drivers. He was a member of the Elk Mt. Post 8488.

Papa Shea, as he was known to his grandkids, truly loved attending their various sports and school activities. He also really enjoyed driving then later building and working on race cars with his friends and family at the local dirt tracks. He attended many races and racetracks in the Pennsylvania and New York region. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan.

Also surviving are sons James "Jamie" Shea, Jr. of Benton, Jonathan Shea and his wife Katrina of Union Dale; a daughter Melissa Lepre and her husband Ryan of Kingsley; his sister Ella Marie Spizzirri and her husband Carlo of Carbondale; his beloved grandchildren Bryce, Conner, Benjamin and Brady; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loved, constant canine companion Max.

He was preceded in death by his brother John Shea.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the South Gibson United Methodist Church 2839 State Route 2067 Union Dale.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Jim's honor to the Elk Mountain Post 8488.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit



James A. Shea Sr., 73, of South Gibson, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019 in the Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness. He recently celebrated 50 years of marriage to his loving wife, Lois on August 16.Born 1946 in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Harold and Ruth Machell Shea. He was a 1964 graduate of the former Ben Franklin High School in Carbondale and served our country honorably in the United States Navy. He proudly served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga.Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as the Postmaster for the South Gibson United States Post Office for 31 years. In his retirement he worked at the Northeast Auto Auction, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of the staff and fellow drivers. He was a member of the Elk Mt. Post 8488.Papa Shea, as he was known to his grandkids, truly loved attending their various sports and school activities. He also really enjoyed driving then later building and working on race cars with his friends and family at the local dirt tracks. He attended many races and racetracks in the Pennsylvania and New York region. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan.Also surviving are sons James "Jamie" Shea, Jr. of Benton, Jonathan Shea and his wife Katrina of Union Dale; a daughter Melissa Lepre and her husband Ryan of Kingsley; his sister Ella Marie Spizzirri and her husband Carlo of Carbondale; his beloved grandchildren Bryce, Conner, Benjamin and Brady; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loved, constant canine companion Max.He was preceded in death by his brother John Shea.A Celebration of Jim's life will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the South Gibson United Methodist Church 2839 State Route 2067 Union Dale.In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial contributions be made in Jim's honor to the Elk Mountain Post 8488.Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com. Published in Susquehanna County Independent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Susquehanna County Independent Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.