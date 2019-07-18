James C. Teel, 73, of Montrose, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.
He was born in Lynn, PA on March 30, 1946 to the late Clyde H. and Bessie Teel.
James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret R. (Sechrist) Teel; son, Richard (Avone) Teel of Virginia; daughter, Sherry Teel of Philadelphia; five grandchildren: Kathleen, Ryan, Amber, Ashley, and Tiffany; two great grandchildren: Isabella and Cayleigh; two step-sisters, Arlene (Bill) Zeigler and Audrey Russell; cousin, Patricia (Tom) Gallinger; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Evelyn Shiffler and Marjorie Baker.
James was a man of many talents. He was a woodworker and repaired TVs and radios before later in life when he began building and repairing computers. He was also a loving and caring father instilling a belief in his children that anything was possible.
A Memorial Service for James was held at 11am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose with Pastor Robert Ford officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 Willliams St., Dunmore, PA 18510 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105,
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from July 18 to July 31, 2019