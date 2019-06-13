Janet M. Oney, 87, of Hallstead, PA passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at her home with her devoted son by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, William in 2012.

Janet is survived by her two sons, David and Susan Oney, NC and Danny Oney, Hallstead; two sisters, Eleanor Troutman and Phyllis Wignall; a brother-in-law, Calvin Oney; and several nieces and nephews.

Janet was an avid NY Yankees fan, enjoyed western movies and shows, and flowers. She was the best mom and will be deeply missed.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., May 29, 2019 at Newman Cemetery. There are no other public services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Community Church, Risk Taking Mission Fund, P.O. Box 586, Great Bend, PA 18821, in appreciation for our ramp.



