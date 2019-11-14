Jeanne M. Tyler, 63, of Montrose passed away November 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was married to Jeffery Tyler for 44 years.
Jeanne was born in Binghamton, NY on Aug. 16, 1956 and she was the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Klein) Kaufman.
Jeanne was employed as a produce clerk at the Price Chopper in Montrose and Binghamton, NY. She enjoyed gardening, the beach and her grandchildren. She loved to dance, laugh and make the world a better place especially for the all the youth she came in contact with.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Jesse and Alicia Tyler, and her daughter Brooke Hayes, grandchildren: Jayden, Brycen and Ryken Tyler, and Riley, Zoey, and Hadley Hayes; siblings; James Kaufman, Dick and Mary Kaufman, Cathy Chase, Lisa and Steve Sager, Eric and Robin Emmerich, Clint Tyler and Ruth Milnes, and Janelle Tyler; mother in law Sherolyn and James Hawk; many nieces and nephews; and all of the children she took care of and considered her own.
A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Conklin Players Club 1520 Conklin Rd, Conklin, NY 13748 from 2-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Interfaith 17120 PA-706, Montrose, PA 18801; and the Womens Resource Center https://wrcnepa.org/donate-personal-gift
For online condolence visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30, 2019