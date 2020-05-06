Jerry A. Knight, 72, of Montrose, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. Surviving is wife of 16 years, Brenda E. (Hitchcock) Knight.

He was born on August 22, 1947 in Montrose, PA to the late Lester R. and Leola J. (Linaberry) Knight.

Also surviving are his three daughters, Laura (Pete) Basmajian, Gail Stone, Bobby Jo Johnson; five grandchildren: Jasmin, J'Hane and Jared Basmajian, Logan Stone, Bradley (Brittany) Johnson, Aurelia Johnson; three great grandchildren: Brayden Johnson, Keith and Octavia Stone; mother of his children, Joanne Cady; sister-in-law, Judy Knight; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his great grandson, Aayden Basmajian; son-in-law, David Stone; two brothers, Lester Knight Jr. and Daniel Knight; sister, Violet Mae Knight.

Jerry was born, raised and farmed on the family farm his entire life. He loved his family and the land. Jerry had a great sense of humor, was a very hard worker, and was always ready to lend a helping hand.

A private service will be held at the family's convenience.

Donations in Jerry's name can be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 167, Montrose, PA 18801.



