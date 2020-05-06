JERRY KNIGHT
1947 - 2020
Jerry A. Knight, 72, of Montrose, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. Surviving is wife of 16 years, Brenda E. (Hitchcock) Knight.
He was born on August 22, 1947 in Montrose, PA to the late Lester R. and Leola J. (Linaberry) Knight.
Also surviving are his three daughters, Laura (Pete) Basmajian, Gail Stone, Bobby Jo Johnson; five grandchildren: Jasmin, J'Hane and Jared Basmajian, Logan Stone, Bradley (Brittany) Johnson, Aurelia Johnson; three great grandchildren: Brayden Johnson, Keith and Octavia Stone; mother of his children, Joanne Cady; sister-in-law, Judy Knight; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his great grandson, Aayden Basmajian; son-in-law, David Stone; two brothers, Lester Knight Jr. and Daniel Knight; sister, Violet Mae Knight.
Jerry was born, raised and farmed on the family farm his entire life. He loved his family and the land. Jerry had a great sense of humor, was a very hard worker, and was always ready to lend a helping hand.
A private service will be held at the family's convenience.
Donations in Jerry's name can be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 167, Montrose, PA 18801.

Published in Susquehanna County Independent from May 6 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 3, 2020
Gail, Bobby Jo and the rest of the family, thoughts are with you during this difficult time
Eric Wheaton
Friend
April 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Karen Weiss Cox
Friend
April 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jean Linden
Acquaintance
April 21, 2020
I lost my sun, moon, stars and laughter today. My beloved left this world extremely unexpectedly and took my joy with him. May he rest in everlasting peace until we meet again. My heart will not be whole until our next embrace. There truly are no adequate words for this pain, this loss. Since we met 16+ years ago, I knew I was loved completely, totally, exactly as I am with no reservations. I thanked God every day in my prayers for bringing us together and for the life & love that we shared. Every day we shared was a gift and I will be forever grateful for each one.
Brenda Knight
Spouse
