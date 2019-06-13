Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen (Beasley) Hiller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen L. Hiller, formerly Karen Beasley, 63, of Glenmoore, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, February, 7, 2019.

Karen was born on September 12, 1955 in Durham, NC, to the late Lenzy Ray Beasley and the late Dolores "Dee" Sanders.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jack Hiller; her daughter, Taylor; and her son, Andrew. She is also survived by her step-father, Wesley K. Sanders; stepmother, Dorthy Beasley; brother, Len Beasley, sister-in-law, Rana, their two daughters; brother, Scott Sanders and sister-in-law Carol; as well as a very large extended family and many friends.

Karen was a 1973 graduate from Montrose Area High School and 1977 graduate of Bloomsburg State College and was the 1976 Homecoming Queen. Karen lived in Chester County, since 1977. She retired in 2014 as a business education teacher in the Downingtown Area School District after 35 years.

Though it was cut short, she had a very full and happy life. Over the years, Karen enjoyed horseback riding, traveling, sailing, kayaking, biking, skiing and playing tennis. She enjoyed following the Philadelphia Eagles but she really loved the Phillies and the Sixers. Every year she and her husband traveled to Florida for Phillies Spring Training.

Karen handled her illness bravely, with great dignity and died peacefully with her loving family at her side. She requested that there would be no funeral service. A sugar maple tree was planted, with a plaque, in her memory by her family at the East Brandywine Community Park in Downingtown.

Donations can be made in Karen's memory to the , The Brandywine SPCA in West Chester, PA and Fisher House.

