Karen M. Hoffman 68, passed away February 14, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born in Lewiston, Maine, daughter of the late Warren and Mildred Milliken, she retired from Verizon in 1996.
She enjoyed painting, decorating, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Her positive attitude, kindness and sense of humor were infectious.
She is predeceased by her husband, John P. Hoffman; and brother, Mel Milliken.
Karen is survived by her sisters: Donna Chouinard, Tanya Styverson and husband Scott; brothers: Wayne Milliken and wife Rita, Bruce Milliken and wife Teddy, Toby Milliken; a son, Michael Sowden of Jermyn; a daughter, Holly Zembek and husband Jeff Zembek of Binghamton, NY; and five grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 4, at 3 p.m., from the Battenburg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Friends and family may visit prior to the service, 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Geisiger Health Foundation, GCMC Cancer Center Fund. Mail to: Geisinger Health Foundation,100 N. Academy Ave., MC: 25-76, Danville, PA 17822. (Be sure to use the mail code (MC: 25-76) to make sure it gets to Geisinger Scranton Cancer Center.
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from May 3 to May 10, 2019