Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose 232 South Main St. Montrose , PA 18801 (570)-278-2750 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Jo "Kathy" Krupinski-Shaw, 57, of Columbus, OH and formerly of Montrose, passed away, after a brief illness, at her home in Columbus, OH on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

She was born on November, 30, 1962 in Binghamton, NY to Gail (Wilcox) Overfield and the late John Edward Krupinski.

She is survived by her lifelong companion and husband of 37 years, David "Cricket" Shaw, Columbus, OH; mother and step-father, Gail and Doug Overfield, Montrose, PA; two sisters and brother-in-law, Amy and Michael Lyden, and Johna Krupinski, Montrose, PA; five nieces and nephews, Elizabeth and Jonathan Lyden and Anna, Emma and Jack Vitolins; aunts and uncles, Thomas and Marion Krupinski, Hunter and Louise Wilcox and Linda Overfield; cousins, Tara Wilcox, Thomas and Sarah Krupinski; mother-in-law and her husband, Myrna and Jerry Gabriel; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Peggy Shaw and their children Matthew and Shelby; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and Mike Dailey and their children, Brad and Jill; and many great friends.

Kathy was also predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Norma Wilcox; her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Pauline Krupinski; and her step-grandparents, Henry "Chick" and Barbara Overfield.

Kathy loved life! She was a Montrose Area High School graduate and furthered her education at

Kathy was always cheerful and smiling. She loved Ohio State and spent many weekends celebrating the football, basketball, and hockey teams. She enjoyed going to concerts, going to any beach but especially liked the Jersey Shore. She always looked forward to coming home to Montrose and visiting with her family and especially loved her nieces and nephews. Kathy will be dearly missed by many.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and services will be provided by the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose, PA 18801.

Donations in her memory can be made to the John Krupinski Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o of the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801.



Kathleen Jo "Kathy" Krupinski-Shaw, 57, of Columbus, OH and formerly of Montrose, passed away, after a brief illness, at her home in Columbus, OH on Saturday, April 4, 2020.She was born on November, 30, 1962 in Binghamton, NY to Gail (Wilcox) Overfield and the late John Edward Krupinski.She is survived by her lifelong companion and husband of 37 years, David "Cricket" Shaw, Columbus, OH; mother and step-father, Gail and Doug Overfield, Montrose, PA; two sisters and brother-in-law, Amy and Michael Lyden, and Johna Krupinski, Montrose, PA; five nieces and nephews, Elizabeth and Jonathan Lyden and Anna, Emma and Jack Vitolins; aunts and uncles, Thomas and Marion Krupinski, Hunter and Louise Wilcox and Linda Overfield; cousins, Tara Wilcox, Thomas and Sarah Krupinski; mother-in-law and her husband, Myrna and Jerry Gabriel; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Peggy Shaw and their children Matthew and Shelby; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and Mike Dailey and their children, Brad and Jill; and many great friends.Kathy was also predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Norma Wilcox; her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Pauline Krupinski; and her step-grandparents, Henry "Chick" and Barbara Overfield.Kathy loved life! She was a Montrose Area High School graduate and furthered her education at Ohio State University and Columbus State where she received her Associate's Degree in Microbiology. Kathy worked at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, OH for 31 years as a supervisor in the microbiology lab; giving her life helping others - "saving lives."Kathy was always cheerful and smiling. She loved Ohio State and spent many weekends celebrating the football, basketball, and hockey teams. She enjoyed going to concerts, going to any beach but especially liked the Jersey Shore. She always looked forward to coming home to Montrose and visiting with her family and especially loved her nieces and nephews. Kathy will be dearly missed by many.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and services will be provided by the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, Montrose, PA 18801.Donations in her memory can be made to the John Krupinski Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o of the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801. Published in Susquehanna County Independent from Apr. 7 to Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Ohio State Return to Today's Obituaries for Susquehanna County Independent Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close