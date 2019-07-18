Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. 25 Susquehanna Avenue Hallstead , PA 18822 (570)-879-2287 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. 25 Susquehanna Avenue Hallstead , PA 18822 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church Hallstead , PA View Map Inurnment 4:00 PM New Milford Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth R. Post, 85, passed away peacefully July 15, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Hallstead, PA.



Ken was the son of the late Lester and Florance Post and was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Ann; and his granddaughter, Judy Lynn.



Ken is survived by his sons, John and Gail Post, New Milford, PA, and Steve Post, Concord, NC; daughter, Judy and Norm Colledge, Everett, PA; grandchildren, Kyle and Kurt, Sierra and Summer, and Danny Gordon; great granddaughters, Mellissa Locke, Molly, and Moleena Gordon; foster sister, Bonnie Markish; and special friends, Jennifer Schmidt, Ella Darrow, and Mary Decker.



Ken served in the US Army, the Police Battalion #772 Railway Security, South Korea 1953-1955. He worked at Kroehler's Furniture, Bing., NY for 18 years. Ken was a Supervisor and Road Foreman for Great Bend Twp. 1970-1994. He was a school bus driver for BRSD for 29 years. Ken is a member of the Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church, a member of the IOOF 1955-2019, the Rainbow Coral Horse Club 1955-1970. He rode in the Silver Spurs Trail Ride.

He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, fishing, and many fishing trips in Canada. You could always find Ken at Penn Can or at 5MP Speedways. He loved and enjoyed all his many friends and family.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Franklin Hill Presbyterian Church, Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Inurnment will be made in New Milford Cemetery at 4 p.m. on Friday.



