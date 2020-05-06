MayBelle Woodin Golis, 94, of Montrose peacefully passed away at the house that she and her husband built, and went to her eternal home with her Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, six siblings and her husband, George Golis in 2008.

She is survived by her four daughters, Marjorie Hebert of Reno, NV; Susan Golis Campbell of Boothwyn, PA; Diana Golis (Tom Williams) of Glenwood Springs, CO; and Rosemary Franssen (Will) of Montrose, PA. MayBelle had two grandchildren Mackenzie (Brooke) and Cody Franssen, and two great-granddaughters Maybelle Marcella and Memphis Lee Franssen.

MayBelle was born in Tidioute, PA on March 18, 1926, to Roy H. and Gladys Woodin. She served as a telephone operator after high school graduation prior to attending Mansfield State Teachers College as a music major. Her first teaching assignment was with Maurice Taylor in Montrose, and she spent her career in the Montrose school system. She married George Frank Golis of Williams Pond on November 17, 1951. In 1979, she received a Master's degree in Music from Holy Names University in Oakland, CA.

Besides being a music teacher, she was an assistant conductor for Binghamton choral and orchestra groups, conducted, played for and sang with multiple musical groups in Montrose, taught five generations of private students, and directed the choir at the Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. She currently was a member of the Montrose Bible Church.

MayBelle was the chaplain for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Montrose VFW and served in many other positions. She was well known for her participation in the Montrose parades, marching and carrying the banner. Her passionate hobby was golf, which she could play even into her nineties. MayBelle was a woman of great faith, and she dedicated her life to serving the Lord, especially through her music.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this year when COVID restrictions allow a large event. The family requests that no flowers or donations be made at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store