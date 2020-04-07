Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Foster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle M. Foster, 76, of Dimock Twp., died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a prolonged illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Foster in 2013.

Born November 10, 1943 in Wilkes Barre, she was daughter of the late Charles and Eleanor Fedorka Evanchick.

Michelle was a woman of strong faith even through her 20-year battle with ill health. Her moto was "let Jesus be your pilot, and you be the co-pilot". She was a loving and generous mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by two daughters: Rebecca Foster-Pitonyak and companion, Frank Micklo and Michelle Foster-Doyle; three grandchildren: James Doyle, Julia Doyle and Jonathan Forster; a great granddaughter: Khloe Doyle; a niece: Sylvia Doherty-Laughlin; a nephew: John Doherty; two great nephews: Thomas and Danny; several cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a sister: Sylvia Doherty.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Cremation Care of NEPA.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at



