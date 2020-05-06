Michelle Ann Smith, 53, of Montrose, entered into rest on April 16, 2020.

She is the daughter of the late Patty Heaman and was also predeceased by her husband Rodrick Smith in 2019; and an aunt, Betty Nye.

Shelley is survived by her daughter, Tasha Smith and John Aldrich; six grandchildren, Nevaeh, Nicholas, Jaxxen, Justin, Shania, and Natalie; her father, Jim Heaman; two sisters, Kim and Frank Repchick, Bobbi Jo Heaman and John Welch; and several nieces and nephews, including, Samantha, Sydney, and Pati.

Shelley's love of children brought her to being a foster mom. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years at the United Methodist Church, Montrose, PA. Michelle enjoyed cooking at Penn Can Speedway and at the South Montrose Ball Park. She and Rod were inseparable, fishing, golfing, and arguing over sports. Shelley also had a love for animals.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to support Geisinger Nephrology Research by sending checks, made payable to GHF, to: GHF, MC 25-76, 100 North Academy Avenue, Danville, PA 17822.



